Turner (hamstring) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Turner has been on the injured list for two weeks to allow him time to fully recover from a left hamstring strain. However, manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Turner could potentially return to action Tuesday as the designated hitter. The 35-year-old had a .384 OBP with 10 extra-base hits and 20 RBI prior to his injury.
