Dodgers' Justin Turner: In Friday's lineup

Turner (thumb) will man third base and bat second against the Giants on Friday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Turner won't miss any time after suffering a minor thumb injury during Wednesday's loss to Arizona. Dating back to Sept. 9, Turner has slashed a robust .371/.459/.565 with 10 extra-base hits and eight RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories