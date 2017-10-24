Dodgers' Justin Turner: In lineup for Game 1
Turner (undisclosed) is starting at third base and batting second for Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday.
As expected, Turner is in the lineup for Game 1 despite being held out of team workouts over the past two days. He'll look to continue his remarkable postseason, as he's hitting an impressive .387/.500/.677 with three homers, 12 RBI and a 5:6 K:BB in 31 at-bats so far.
More News
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...