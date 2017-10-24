Dodgers' Justin Turner: In lineup for Game 1

Turner (undisclosed) is starting at third base and batting second for Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday.

As expected, Turner is in the lineup for Game 1 despite being held out of team workouts over the past two days. He'll look to continue his remarkable postseason, as he's hitting an impressive .387/.500/.677 with three homers, 12 RBI and a 5:6 K:BB in 31 at-bats so far.