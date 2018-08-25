Dodgers' Justin Turner: Keeps rolling with homer

Turner went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI to help the Dodgers to an 11-1 win over the Padres on Friday.

Turner was right in the middle of the proceedings on a huge day for the Dodgers lineup, doing his part to help the cause with a fourth-inning two-run blast off Clayton Richard for his 10th long ball of the season. The 33-year-old has been red hot lately and he's now hitting an even .300 to go along with a robust .888 OPS over 240 at-bats.