Turner went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

All three of Turner's hits were singles. His first RBI of the game came on a groundout in the first inning, and he added a two-run single in the sixth and a one-run single in the eighth. This was the third baseman's third three-hit since June 30, and he's gone 22-for-50 (.440) in that span. The 37-year-old is slashing .254/.326/.403 with eight home runs, 51 RBI, 39 runs scored, one stolen base and 21 doubles through 344 plate appearances.