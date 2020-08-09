site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Knocks three-run shot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Turner went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's loss against the Giants.
Turner went yard for the first time this season and is now riding a three-game hitting streak. The slugging third baseman is hitting .333 with two extra-base hits and four RBI during that stretch.
