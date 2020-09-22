Turner was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the A's, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 35-year-old was scheduled to play the field at third base for the first time since coming off the injured list last week, but he's been removed from the lineup a couple hours before first pitch. The team has yet to provide an official reason, but the obvious worry is that Turner aggravated the hamstring strain he just returned from. Edwin Rios takes over at the hot corner Tuesday for the Dodgers.