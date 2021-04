Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Turner launched his sixth homer of the season in the third inning -- a solo shot off Sonny Gray. The veteran third baseman has hit safely in four of his last five games, though it's worth noting he hasn't recorded more than one knock since April 16 -- a span of 11 games where he's hit just .194.