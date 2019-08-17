Dodgers' Justin Turner: Launches long ball in win

Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over Atlanta.

After Max Muncy powered Los Angeles into the lead with a three-run bomb in the seventh inning, Turner made it back-to-back jacks with a 415-foot shot to center field. The long ball was Turner's fifth in his last five games and 22nd overall this season. He has enjoyed a strong August, slashing .314/.375/.706 with a 1.081 OPS, six homers and 11 RBI through 14 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories