Dodgers' Justin Turner: Launches solo shot

Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Turner's homer came in the third inning, tying the score at three runs apiece. The third baseman is up to seven homers and 28 RBI in 62 games this season. Over his last seven games, Turner has hit .400 (10-for-25) with three extra base hits and four runs scored.