Turner went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Turner pulled the Dodgers away for good with a three-run shot off reliever Craig Stammen in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was Turner's second three-run shot in his last five days, and those have been the only two times the slugging third baseman has gone yard this season. Turner is beginning to see the ball better of late and is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak while slashing .320/.393/.640 in that span.