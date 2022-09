Turner went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in an 11-2 win against San Diego on Sunday.

Turner got Los Angeles on the board with a solo home run off San Diego starter Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning and added a grand slam to cap a six-run seventh. The multi-hit effort is the 37-year-old's fifth of September and he's slashing a robust .375/.447/.875 with four long balls in nine contests this month.