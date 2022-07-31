Manager Dave Roberts said Turner (abdomen), who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, isn't expected to retake the field until at least Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran third baseman underwent an MRI which revealed no structural damage in his abdomen, but he's still not expected to rejoin the lineup for at least a few more days. Roberts also said the Dodgers don't plan to place Turner on the injured list, assuming he's able to avoid any setbacks.