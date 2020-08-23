Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Turner (hamstring) to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner is sitting out Sunday's series finale in Colorado after he was hit in the hamstring by a pitch a day earlier, but his absence looks to be mostly precautionary, based on Roberts' comments. Even if the hamstring issue prevents Turner from starting at third base Tuesday, he could still be eased back into action as the Dodgers' designated hitter.