Turner went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Turner singled and scored in the seventh inning to get the Dodgers on the board, and he added his steal after reaching on a fielder's choice in the eighth. The 37-year-old hasn't done much since he was activated from the injured list Aug. 9, as he's hitting .206 (7-for-34) with four RBI, two runs scored and a 2:7 BB:K in his last nine games. The veteran has a .252/.326/.391 slash line with eight home runs, two steals, 58 RBI and 44 runs scored through 393 plate appearances. Despite the slump at the plate, Turner regularly alternates between third base and designated hitter, sharing both spots primarily with Max Muncy.