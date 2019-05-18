Dodgers' Justin Turner: Long absence not expected

Turner (shin) is not expected to require a trip to the injured list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner fouled a ball off his shin Friday but escaped with nothing worse than a bruise. He's not starting Saturday, and there's no guarantee he's back Sunday, but with off days coming both Monday and Thursday the Dodgers hope he'll have time to heal while remaining on the active roster.

