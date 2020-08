Manager Dave Roberts said the "best-case scenario" is to have Turner (hamstring) serve as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman hasn't seen game action since exiting Friday's game against the Rangers with a hamstring injury. Given Roberts' description, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team play it safe and hold Turner out of the lineup again Tuesday if he isn't 100 percent.