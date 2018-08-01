Dodgers' Justin Turner: May not require more than minimum on DL
Manager Dave Roberts said that Turner (groin) could return from the disabled list as soon as he is eligible Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Roberts added that Turner's activation could come Friday or Saturday, but the projected return window is a positive sign for his fantasy owners. The veteran third baseman's production has been hampered by multiple injuries and corresponding trips to the DL, but he was showing signs of life at the plate (.304/.418/.482) over 15 starts before injuring his groin July 12. The Dodgers' recent acquisitions of Manny Machado and Brian Dozier will allow the club to give Turner some extra rest down the stretch, but he figures to see the lion's share of starts at the hot corner once he returns to full health.
