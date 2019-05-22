Dodgers' Justin Turner: Multi-hit day in win

Turner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday.

Turner hadn't logged a hit in his last 12 at-bats, but he was able to snap out of the mini-funk with a two-hit day against Tampa Bay. Despite the recent skid, he's been able to boost his numbers nicely after a slow start to the season, as Turner is now slashing .281/.376/.431 with six homers and 23 RBI in 160 at-bats.