Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not in Thursday's lineup
Turner is out of the lineup for Thursday's matinee against the Pirates, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner will hit the bench for the Dodgers' getaway tilt in Pittsburgh after going 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs during Wednesday's affair. In his place, Max Muncy will man third base.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with wrist soreness•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Swats first homer Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes seat for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...