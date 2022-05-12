Turner isn't starting Thursday against the Phillies.
Turner has been held hitless in four of the last five games, and he's gone 4-for-16 with three doubles, five RBI, four runs and four walks during that time. Max Muncy will start at third base while Edwin Rios serves as the designated hitter.
