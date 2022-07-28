Turner isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Turner returned from a five-game absence Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a walk. However, he'll retreat to the bench while Jake Lamb serves as the designated hitter and bats sixth Thursday.
