Turner isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Turner will get a day off after he went 3-for-17 with three RBI, a run, a stolen base, two walks and four strikeouts over the last five games. Max Muncy is serving as the designated hitter while Eddy Alvarez starts at third base.
