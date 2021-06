Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He receives a day off following a 1-for-4 performance Tuesday. Turner's sitting Wednesday is a bit odd, considering he has gone 4-for-8 with a homer in his career against Phillies' starter Zack Wheeler, but there's been no indication it's anything other than a normal day of rest for the 36-year-old. Zach McKinstry gets the start at third base Wednesday.