Dodgers' Justin Turner: On base five times in rout

Turner went 3-for-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a pair of runs in Saturday's 17-4 victory over the Cardinals.

The hit by pitch appeared to have potentially injured Turner, but he remained in the game for several more innings, and X-rays were negative, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The third baseman has now gone 11-for 23 (.478) over his last seven games.