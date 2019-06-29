Dodgers' Justin Turner: On base five times
Turner went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two walks in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Rockies.
Turner did well to keep the line moving, reaching on all five of his plate appearances in the contest. The third baseman is hitting .306/.389/.459 over 75 games this season, adding nine homers, 32 RBI and 42 runs scored.
