Turner is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
After a 1-for-4 performance Saturday, Turner has hit .396 with seven runs and seven RBI in his last 13 games. Zach McKinstry starts at third base while Turner sits out the morning contest.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Productive performance Friday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not starting Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sits in planned off day•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Goes yard for 12th time•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Knocks pair of solo shots•