Turner (hamstring) is expected to come off the injured list before Tuesday's game against Arizona, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 29) on Sept. 1. The Dodgers have an off day Monday, so a Tuesday return would mark a minimum IL stay for the third baseman. While Turner's return is imminent, the team is likely to take a cautious approach to his playing time down the stretch given his recent history of hamstring injuries. "We certainly have some off-days looking out later to September, so there's the balance of not red-lighting him, but also you got to ramp him up to get ready for the postseason so he's sharp," manager Dave Roberts said. "We'll thread the needle with that."

