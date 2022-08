Turner (abdomen) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Twins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner has been dealing with an abdominal strain for several weeks, but he'll take live BP on Sunday and is slated to rejoin the Dodgers following a minimal IL stint. He should reclaim regular playing time as the designated hitter and at third base upon his return.