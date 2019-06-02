Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out again Sunday

Turner (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Turner will remain out of the starting nine for the fourth consecutive game while he continues to nurse a sore right hamstring. According to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, manager Dave Roberts expects the veteran third baseman to rejoin the lineup Monday at Arizona.

