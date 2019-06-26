Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out as expected

Turner is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Turner will get a scheduled day off with the Dodgers playing an afternoon game following a night game. In his place, Max Muncy is covering third base, with Joe Pederson at first and Matt Beaty in left. Over his last 10 games, Turner is slashing .250/.308/.417 with one home run and three RBI.