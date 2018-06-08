Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out Friday with wrist issue
Turner (wrist) is out of Friday's lineup against the Braves.
While Turner was able to enter Thursday's contest as a defensive substitute, it sounds like the team is not confident with the types of swings he is taking since returning from his wrist injury. He is hitting an uncharacteristically mediocre .243/.325/.343 since returning, and a disabled list stint has not been ruled out. Max Muncy will start at third base while Cody Bellinger gets the nod at first base.
