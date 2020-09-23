Turner was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the A's with left hamstring discomfort, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Turner returned from the injured list last week from the left hamstring strain and appears to have aggravated the injury. The 35-year-old served as the designated hitter in all of his five starts since being activated and was scheduled to play third base Tuesday before the late scratch. The veteran infielder should be considered day-to-day until the team specifies the severity of the aggravation.