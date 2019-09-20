Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Participates in pregame work

Turner (ankle) was spotted on the field prior to Friday's game against the Rockies taking part in pregame activities, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner remains out of the starting lineup Friday, but this is the first time this week that he's been able to take the field with his teammates for pregame work. He'll likely be re-evaluated prior to Saturday's matchup.

More News
Our Latest Stories