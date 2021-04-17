Turner went 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored Friday in an extra-innings victory over San Diego.

Turner notched his second straight three-hit game -- and fourth overall in the young season -- in the 12-inning win. He came up with a big single in the top of the ninth inning to give Los Angeles a brief one-run lead, though the Padres tied the score in the bottom of the frame to send the game into extra innings. Turner has swung a scorching bat at the start of the season, slashing .440/.482/.800 across 56 plate appearances. His 15 RBI are tied for second in the National League while his four homers are tied for sixth.