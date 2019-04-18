Dodgers' Justin Turner: Pinch hits

Turner (ankle, hamstring) made a pinch-hit appearance in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Reds on Thursday.

The third baseman has been held out of the starting lineup for the last two games after fouling a ball of his ankle and feeling hamstring tightness, but he came off the bench for Joc Pederson in the eighth inning of this contest. This is a good sign Turner's injuries are minor and he should be able to rejoin the starting lineup in short order.

