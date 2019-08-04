Dodgers' Justin Turner: Plates two runs Saturday

Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Turner opened the scoring with the fourth-inning homer off Padres starter Cal Quantrill, and then added the single in the fifth inning to cap a three-run rally. The third baseman is up to 17 homers this season, adding 48 RBI and 64 runs scored with a .286/.368/.480 slash line in 103 games, which matches his games played from last year. Four of Turner's homers have come in his last 10 games.