Turner had his hamstring tighten up Saturday, which is why he is starting at designated hitter Sunday against the Mets, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.
The issue is apparently very minor, and Turner is no stranger to getting starts at designated hitter anyway (21 appearances so far this season). Eddy Alvarez is starting at third base and hitting eighth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Resting Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Racks up four hits Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Expected to log more time at DH•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers in Game 1, sitting Game 2•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Slugs clutch homer•