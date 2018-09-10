Dodgers' Justin Turner: Posts four hits Sunday

Turner went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Dodgers' 9-6 win over the Rockies.

After supplying a .280 on-base percentage over his past six games, Turner busted out of the slump in a major way in the series finale, reaching base in five of his six plate appearances. Despite the brief skid, Turner has remained hot for the most part since returning from the 10-day disabled list Aug. 2, supplying a 1.185 OPS and contributing 28 runs and 23 RBI over 33 contests during that stretch.