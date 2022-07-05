Turner went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.
Turner's three hits were all singles. The third baseman has six games with three or more hits this year, and three of them have come in his last 11 contests. In that span, he's batting .395 (15-for-38). His surge at the plate has lifted his season slash line to .238/.308/.390 with seven home runs, 43 RBI, 36 runs scored, 20 doubles and a stolen base through 305 plate appearances. His average hasn't been this high since April 18, but it looks like Turner may be working his way out of a prolonged run of mediocrity.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Productive in Saturday's win•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Racks up three hits Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Playing through hamstring issue•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Resting Sunday•