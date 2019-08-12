Dodgers' Justin Turner: Posts two homers

Turner went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a 9-3 victory against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

With the pair of long balls, the 34-year-old is one shy of the 20-homer plateau, which is a milestone he's reached two of the last three years. After posting eight home runs with the Mets from 2011-13, Turner has 97 homers in the last five years with the Dodgers. He is batting .287 with 19 home runs, 53 RBI, 68 runs and two steals in 390 at-bats this season.