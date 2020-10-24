Turner went 2-for-5 with one home run, one double, one RBI and two runs scored in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday against the Rays.

Turner provided the Dodgers with a lead they never relinquished, smacking a solo home run in the opening inning. He also played a key role in the team's rally in the third frame, doubling and also coming around to score. Turner hasn't hit particularly well throughout the playoffs, though he has an extra-base hit in each of the first three games in the World Series.