Turner went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

Turner knocked a solo shot for the Dodgers' third homer in the first inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The third baseman has five multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games, going 13-for-37 (.351) in that span. It's a not-too-unfamiliar hot stretch for Turner, but his season slash line is at .229/.300/.385 after a cold first half of the campaign. He's added seven homers, 43 RBI, 35 runs scored, a stolen base and 20 doubles through 72 contests, though he's certainly trending in the right direction.