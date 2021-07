Turner went 3-for-4 with a home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Turner has recorded five multi-hit games over his last seven appearances, but it might be fair to say this was one of his strongest showings of the last few weeks. To note, Turner recorded three hits for the first time since June 9 and also snapped a 15-game homer drought. He's hitting .389 with a 1.004 OPS over his last 10 games (36 at-bats).