Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series against the Rays on Tuesday due to a positive test for COVID-19, per the FOX telecast.

The news comes as the Dodgers celebrate their first World Series title since 1988, putting the finishing touches on a roller-coaster 2020 season. Turner started at third base and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being replaced in the field for the start of the eighth inning for what was a previously-unknown reason. The win by Los Angeles helps MLB avoid some serious logistical problems regarding a potential Game 7.