Dodgers' Justin Turner: Pulled from Sunday's lineup
Turner was scratched from Sunday's Cactus League lineup against the Rangers.
The 35-year-old was slated to bat second and start at third base, but he's absent from the updated lineup released by the team. There's been no announcement or reporting of an injury, so it's unclear when Turner is expected to next take the field.
