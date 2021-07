Turner was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants after being hit by a pitch on the left knee, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The veteran third baseman was struck by a pitch during the third inning but remained in the game for a few frames before exiting the contest. According to Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, the initial diagnosis is a knee bruise, and Turner should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.