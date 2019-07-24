Dodgers' Justin Turner: Racking up free passes

Turner went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored Tuesday in the Dodgers' 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Turner has only managed one hit over his last four starts, but he's drawn seven walks during that stretch to keep his on-base percentage afloat. The 34-year-old's .376 OBP remains roughly in line with what he's supplied over the past couple of seasons, but a downturn in his slugging percentage has limited him to an .841 OPS, his second-worst showing in the category since joining the Dodgers in 2014.