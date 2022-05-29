Turner went 4-for-4 with two doubles in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus the Diamondbacks.
Turner had been cold coming into the contest, going 3-for-22 over his previous five games. The veteran turned things around with his second four-hit performance of the campaign, which included a pair of doubles. Turner raised his average 20 points to .224 with the effort, though his .666 OPS remains disappointing in comparison to his career body of work.
