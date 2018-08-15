Dodgers' Justin Turner: Raps three doubles

Turner went 3-for-4 with three doubles and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Turner notched three of the club's five hits on the day and scored the only run, coming around on a Manny Machado single in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old is working on an eight-game hitting streak -- six of which have been multi-hit efforts -- and is slashing a terrific .436/.511/.795 in 39 at-bats since the calendar flipped to August.